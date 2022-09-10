Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sprinklr Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

