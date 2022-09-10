Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,463,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

