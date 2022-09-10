Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.15.

SBUX opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

