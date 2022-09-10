State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State Street Corp owned about 4.58% of Cisco Systems worth $10,602,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,499,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,654. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

