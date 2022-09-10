State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.36% of Medtronic worth $6,527,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 765,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 14,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
