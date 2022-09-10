State Street Corp Has $4.70 Billion Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.68% of Deere & Company worth $4,704,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 357.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 11,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 12,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $4,769,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.25. 1,240,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.05. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

