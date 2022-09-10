State Street Corp Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.90% of Southern worth $4,546,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 367,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Southern stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. 3,240,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,173. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.