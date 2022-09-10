State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.38% of Intel worth $8,870,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 142,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 41.6% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 130,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 75,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,081,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248,586. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.