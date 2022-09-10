State Street Corp Purchases 430,704 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $3,988,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $657.89. 215,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,494. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $873.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

