State Street Corp Purchases 433,659 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,488,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 25.5% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,349,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 305.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

CRM stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

