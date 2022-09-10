State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.33% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $7,172,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,548 shares of company stock worth $17,064,222. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GS traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.10. 1,445,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.