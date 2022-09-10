State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,521,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 707,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,251,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 201,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 202.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,703 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

TXN traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.74. 5,196,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

