Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Stem has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity at Stem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $984,826.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 760,042 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,933. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

