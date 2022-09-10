Stephens Trims Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Target Price to $52.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

