Stephens Trims Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Target Price to $52.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:HRL opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12.
Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods
In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.
