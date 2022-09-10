StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

