StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.