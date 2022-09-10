StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Price Performance
NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
