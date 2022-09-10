StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

