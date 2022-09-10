StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,578 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in StoneCo by 1,964.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

