Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,517 shares during the period. Stoneridge accounts for approximately 16.9% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. owned approximately 4.39% of Stoneridge worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 265,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $514.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

