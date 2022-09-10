Stormborn Capital Management LLC Invests $20.12 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,123,000. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 8.3% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DECK opened at $348.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.