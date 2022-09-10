Stormborn Capital Management LLC Invests $7.77 Million in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 372,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000. BRC comprises approximately 3.2% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $6,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $2,454,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $1,621,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRCC opened at $8.97 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

