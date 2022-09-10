Stormborn Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises approximately 2.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of International Game Technology worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of IGT opened at $18.69 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

