StrongHands (SHND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1,390.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $815,747.18 and $6.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,939,739,013 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

