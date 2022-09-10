Suku (SUKU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.37 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Suku has a market cap of $15.58 million and $3.37 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Suku has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

About Suku

Suku (SUKU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,216 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

