Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 86,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $9,769,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 592,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 134,667 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.