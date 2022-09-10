SuperRare (RARE) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. SuperRare has a market cap of $21.43 million and $3.16 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. SuperRare’s official website is superrare.com. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators."

