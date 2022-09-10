Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,275,282 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,275,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $88,440,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 2.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 91.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $10,206,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,545 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

NYSE LVS opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

