Suvretta Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Fulcrum Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 6.40% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $61,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 132,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

