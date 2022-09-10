Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $44.71 Million Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582,582 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $44,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 536.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,923,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.61. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

