Suvretta Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,885 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $101,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

