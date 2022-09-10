Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,294,605 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294,605 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.95% of Sutro Biopharma worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 109,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 136,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,919. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

