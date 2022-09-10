Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,342,544 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC cut its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342,544 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up approximately 2.3% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $74,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 958,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $30.40 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

