Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 51,500 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Natera worth $23,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,884. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.