Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2,211.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics



Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

