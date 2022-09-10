SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $784.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,949,053 coins and its circulating supply is 115,991,230 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

