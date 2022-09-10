Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Syneos Health by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.98. 482,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.