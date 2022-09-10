Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.95% of SILVERspac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter worth about $1,776,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,732. SILVERspac Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

