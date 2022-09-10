Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 133,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,106. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

