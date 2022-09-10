Tairen Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 216,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,304. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

