Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $764,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Upstart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,067. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

