Tairen Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. Workday comprises approximately 0.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.96. 2,040,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,581. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

