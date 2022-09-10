Tairen Capital Ltd Purchases 264,573 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tairen Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1,593.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,573 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

AMD traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,936,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,955,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

