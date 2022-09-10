Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1,219.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 347,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 101,453 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $81.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

