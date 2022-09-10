Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.7 %

Tapestry stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,817,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 34.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tapestry by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 494,715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

