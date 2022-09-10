TCI Fund Management Ltd. Sells 893,767 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCI Fund Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,252,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 893,767 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 3.9% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,434,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

