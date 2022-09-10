TD Securities Begins Coverage on Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.