TD Securities Lowers ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target to C$6.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABCT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of ABC Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.07.

ABCT stock opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99. ABC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83. The firm has a market cap of C$554.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

