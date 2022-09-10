TD Securities Trims ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Target Price to C$6.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ABCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.07.

Shares of TSE ABCT opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. The company has a market cap of C$554.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99. ABC Technologies has a 1 year low of C$4.48 and a 1 year high of C$8.83.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

