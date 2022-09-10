Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.88.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Up 3.2 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.