TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$34.50 at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 100.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,752 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,101 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

