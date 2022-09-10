TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on T. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.68.

TELUS Stock Up 1.7 %

T stock opened at C$29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. TELUS has a one year low of C$27.34 and a one year high of C$34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

